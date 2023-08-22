Oscar Mayer Brings Back The Hot Dog Straw ... Kind Of

When New York Nico posted a video of a baseball fan using a hot dog as a straw at a Yankees game on August 22, 2022, it quickly went viral. Some thought he was crazy, and others just shrugged. "Still beats those stupid paper straws," commented one Instagrammer. Over nine billion people searched for 'hot dog straw' on Tiktok, with many posting videos trying it out themselves. Now, exactly a year later, Oscar Meyer has announced the limited-time release of a real Hot Dog Straw.

"Oscar Mayer is commemorating this key moment in hot dog history by showing fans they don't have to take food rules so seriously — because nothing is as fun and enjoyable as a delicious hot dog," Kraft Heinz Company said in their press release. Besides looking exactly like a cooked Oscar Mayer hot dog, the Hot Dog Straw is made out of food-safe silicone so that it also feels like one. The company has a web page available for pre-orders, although they don't say when the straws are expected to ship to customers.

While many would laugh at the notion of using a hot dog straw, fans were already reporting that the straws were sold out within 10 minutes of Oscar Mayer posting about them on Instagram.