The Knife Trick That Will Elevate Grilled Tofu Steaks

Tofu steaks can be a great meatless alternative to traditional cookout food, allowing vegetarian and vegan diners to sink their teeth into something more substantial than grilled veggies and side dishes. But those looking for the best results from their grilled tofu will need to go a little further than just tossing a slab on the fire.

Take a stab at a simple but effective knife technique known as crosshatching. It's as straightforward as making two sets of diagonal, parallel cuts in opposite directions across the sides of the tofu that will lay flat on the grill. This creates a series of slanted diamond-shaped sections of food. The depth will vary depending on the thickness of the tofu, though they should be deep enough to expose the interior without going too far and compromising the integrity of the tofu.

This method has a few significant advantages. First, the cuts expose more of the interior of the tofu, allowing moisture to escape and the heat of the grill to crisp up more surface area. This crispy, grilled exterior contrasts beautifully with the tofu's soft, smooth interior. In addition, the crosshatching allows more flavor from seasoning, marinades, and the natural smokiness of the grill to penetrate deep into the tofu steak. Instead of a flavor-packed exterior and bland center, this technique makes each bite just as delicious as the last.