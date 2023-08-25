What It's Like Eating At The Bougie McDonald's Worldwide Convention

Did you know McDonald's has a worldwide convention? While it may not event may not be open to the general public, various McDonald's franchisees and employees unite every two years to celebrate recent successes and look to the future. While no one may envy corporate speeches, the McDonald's Worldwide Convention does have a selection of grub that would make us want to attend.

The convention is a chance to sample various menu items from McDonald's global franchises, without actually having to get a passport and hop on the plane. There's a selection of food on display including various takes on McDonald's ice cream like the Matcha McFlurry from Japan (which is a green tea take on a traditional McFlurry), the Pistachio McFlurry from Italy, the Caramel Brownie McFlurry from Germany, and the Easter Creme Egg McFlurry from the United Kingdom.

If you don't have a sweet tooth, there's the McSpicy from China, the Red Dragon's take on a chicken sandwich. Canada has breakfast options not found in the U.S. like the BLT Egg McMuffin, which combines elements of a traditional BLT like lettuce and tomato with a McMuffin spin. Of course, you could always get a traditional Big Mac as well. But why not substitute your fries for French deluxe fries? This international menu item most closely resembles potato wedges in the U.S. The food served at the convention is part of McDonald's celebrating all aspects of its global network.