Yes, Ketchup And Mustard Can Be Pizza Toppings

Many will agree a hot dog or hamburger is not complete without a healthy dose of ketchup and mustard. People often reach for the iconic red and yellow toppings to add extra flavor to their french fries, sandwiches, and even breakfast burritos. However, some ketchup and mustard lovers feel the condiments pair with more than the usual fare and add them to pizza slices. In a Papa John's Pizza blog post, ketchup and mustard ranked number one on its list of unusual pizza toppings. The pizza chain claims these condiments add "a delicious tang" — and they're much more popular than we would have ever guessed.

Upon further research, we discovered many people slather these traditional hot dog condiments on pizza slices. Several TikTok creators have shared their controversial sauce choices with followers, only to discover others also love to douse their slice of cheese or pepperoni in ketchup and mustard. If you aren't ready to commit to this new sauce combination on traditional slices, consider testing the waters and making a grilled cheeseburger pizza. This deconstructed cheeseburger recipe places all your favorite burger toppings onto a pizza, complete with ground beef, pickles, cheese, and yes — ketchup and mustard. If you prefer hot dogs over hamburgers at your family cookout, making a hot dog pizza isn't out of the question either. With a few cut-up hot dogs, diced onions, and some diced pickles, you can combine two classic cuisines into one delicious bite — drizzled with America's favorite hot dog toppings, of course.