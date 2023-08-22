How To Win The Stainless Steel $500 Chipotle Gift Card

This week, 250,000 burrito fans will have the chance to score free food, thanks to the return of Chipotle IQ, the trivia game that tests diners' knowledge of all things Chipotle. During the promotion, which runs from Monday, August 21 to Thursday, August 24, Chipotle lovers have unlimited opportunities to achieve a perfect score on the Chipotle IQ quiz, putting them in the position to win one of the 250,000 buy-one-get-one-free meal deals on offer.

Composed of multiple-choice, true-or-false, and prompted writing questions, the 10-question quiz asks diners how much they know about Chipotle's history, sustainability efforts, cooking techniques, and ingredient list. "The test has always generated incredible fan engagement," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said of the promotion last year. Upon receiving a perfect score, players will also be presented with an "extra credit" question, which, if answered correctly, puts them in the running to win one of 50 limited edition stainless steel $500 gift cards.