Bundt Cake Pans Make Perfect Fall Decorations

Many internet users are gearing up for the start of fall and the so-called 'Spooky Season'. Pumpkin spice time has already arrived, fall decor has also started to hit the store shelves, and a few creative crafters have been inspired to upcycle some of their unused baking equipment.

Lifestyle TikToker @herfragrantoffering took advantage of the fall spirit by sharing with her followers how she used an old Bundt pan (not to be confused with a tube pan) to create two versions of a festive autumn centerpiece. In the video, the user filled an upside-down Bundt pan with a nest of fake straw and added a selection of miniature pumpkin and pinecone decorations. The re-purposed pan looks like it would go perfectly on a side table or filled with a mixture of festive potpourri in lieu of straw.

The TikToker's second Bundt pan craft involved filling the whole in the middle of the pan with a small piece of wood and plastic leaves fashioned to make the Bundt pan resemble a pumpkin. While this design could be used for the entire fall season, the Bundt pan can also be painted orange and black to make resemble a Jack-o-Lantern for your Halloween get-togethers.