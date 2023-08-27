Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Makes A Better Pizza?

The Costco and Sam's Club competition for customers manifests in interesting ways — for example, both warehouse stores are locked in a battle to sell better, cheaper pizza. You probably aren't choosing to get a membership based solely on the quality of this one dish from the food court, but if that were the case, skip the clubs altogether and support a local pizzeria. Neither chain sells a life-changing slice of pie, just cheap and filling.

That doesn't mean this dish is simply glorified frozen pizza, though. Both chains use real dough and stretch their crusts on-site. When you order, they add fresh toppings and bake the pizzas on demand. They are at least on par with Little Caesar's and almost as good as Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Domino's. The price is lower, though. These pizzas are exactly the thing to offer your teenager when they are hanging out with friends.

The most compelling reason to buy a pizza at either retailer is the ease after an exhausting afternoon of shopping. You'd probably prefer getting one at the store you usually visit. That being said, the Member's Mark pizzas from Sam's Club and the Kirkland from Costco differ in a few fundamental ways. One may appeal to you more than another based on the crust, sauce, or toppings. More likely, you're more worried about the value or convenience. Read on to find out which is more suited to your taste.