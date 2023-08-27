Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Cabbage

It's no secret that cabbage is good for you. Per Healthline, it's packed full of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, calcium, and magnesium. But not everybody loves it. Perhaps you're sick of soggy cabbage that smells like old farts or you've just never had cabbage that you're actively excited about. Your problem might not be the fault of the cabbage but a fault in the way you're preparing it. There are a number of common mistakes that everyone makes when cooking and preparing cabbage that can leave this cruciferous vegetable less than delicious. Luckily, these mistakes are easy to rectify.

From overcooking green cabbage or undercooking red cabbage to assuming that you can only boil cabbage or sticking to just one variety of cabbage, there are so many pitfalls. But, once you know these mistakes, it's simple to avoid them. Don't let a few bad experiences with cabbage ruin it for you. Instead, embrace everything this delicious veggie has to offer and experiment with different ways to enjoy it. Once you know what not to do and what you should do instead, your whole relationship with cabbage will change. Prepare to become a cabbage convert and start singing its praises to anyone who will listen.