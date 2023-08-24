Viral TikTok Foodie Jordan Howlett Can't Live Without This Ingredient - Exclusive

Since Jordan Howlett's go-to ingredient is a mixture of garlic powder and salt, the flavor is less powerful than pure sodium and adds the perfect garlicky taste to several dishes. Garlic salt particularly shines when you season meat with it or sprinkle some over sautéed vegetables. If your mashed potatoes have turned out a little bland, it's also the ideal ingredient to add a hint of savory flavor that will leave you going back for more.

Garlic salt could even help to revamp other lackluster spuds, like French fries from a fast food chain. Howlett admitted to us that he's not wild about In-N-Out's fries, noting that they "have the shortest lifespan in regards to being good until they're not. You have probably 10 minutes until they're not that great anymore."

To avoid this issue and get your fries hot and crispy again, try mixing them with a bit of olive oil and shaking some garlic salt on them. Then, place them in an air fryer and cook them for around five minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, taking the basket out once halfway through to shake them up to ensure they're all getting properly cooked. Take out your revived, freshly garlic-salted fries and enjoy.

