Turn An Almost-Empty Jam Jar Into The Perfect Container For Overnight Oats

Ah, another leftover jam jar you're reluctant to recycle until you get every last drop of jam. Before you rinse it, repurpose it. An almost-empty jam jar is the perfect container to prep your morning breakfast. Just toss in your usual overnight oats recipe, give it a good shake to incorporate all the jammy goodness, and set it in the fridge till morning, when you'll be treated to a lightly fruity, creamy, quick breakfast.

Overnight oats are oats that you soak overnight in a liquid, usually milk or yogurt, which the oats will absorb to become soft and porridge-like. Since no heat is added to your oats, they'll yield a creamier result, and the flavor will remain more pronounced and oaty. To achieve the perfect texture, maintain a 1:2 proportion of oats to liquid. You can use dairy milk or yogurt or non-dairy versions of either — the non-dairy will create a thicker oatmeal.

If you're feeling creative with your jammy oats, try adding different mix-ins such as honey, maple syrup, chocolate chips, chia seeds, or even fruit. If you have a strawberry jam jar, add your oats along with fresh strawberries, strawberry yogurt, and a splash of milk. Bananas go well with spiced apple jam. Add some peanut butter to a grape jelly jar for a twist on the classic flavor combo. Nut butters can provide some extra creaminess and protein, and you could mix up your overnight oats in a nearly empty cashew butter jar as well.