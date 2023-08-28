Chain Restaurant Buffets That Disappeared

If going out to a restaurant is a novelty — where one pays for the privilege of others cooking, serving, and cleaning up a meal — a buffet is a world of almost unlimited delights. The possibilities are endless at a buffet, and so are the portions. Customers bask in the glory of piling plates high with as much and as wide a variety of food as they want. They can go back and get another plate, and another, and another, and then at least one dessert. It's all included in one reasonable price, and everyone in the party is happy because even a modest buffet offers something for everyone.

With so many benefits, it's no wonder that buffet chains emerged as a major segment of the American restaurant landscape, all of them offering all-you-can-eat helpings of familiar comfort foods, salads, and treats. But, tastes and times change. Buffets are increasingly a relic of the past, a slowly but noticeably dying sector of the dining industry. Here are some once mighty and bountiful buffet chains that have disappeared or are seemingly headed toward oblivion.