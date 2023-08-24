Air Fryer Cheesecake Is The Solution For Stress- And Mess-Free Desserts

You're probably thinking, "We have gone too far with air-fried cheesecake. Does it even work?" Well, we're here to serve you a slice of truth: It does work, and it's the ultimate solution to save time. However, you are going to want to make sure your springform pan fits the air fryer before proceeding. Simply follow your regular cheesecake recipe, then bake the cheesecake for about 20 to 30 minutes at 300° Fahrenheit. Be aware that the appropriate timing can fluctuate based on your cheesecake pan size and the air fryer model. This approach entirely sidesteps the typical struggle with time that oven baking entails, often stretching to a three-hour process. Just keep a lookout for a golden-brown color and a slight jiggle; these signs indicate when your cheesecake is perfectly done.

And if you accidentally air fried some cracks on the top, try not to panic; just cover those delicious mistakes up with a dollop of whipped cream. Air-fried cheesecake can be stored just like traditional cheesecake. You can freeze it for up to three days in the fridge or one month in the freezer. That trusty graham cracker crust won't turn into a crumble in the fryer and mini cheesecakes work in there, too. Feel free to explore various crust options, such as Oreo or brownie crusts. Or try adding swirls of peanut butter or strawberry purée for an extra touch of flavor. As for your trusty water bath, bid farewell and opt for your air fryer instead.