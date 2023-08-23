Whatever Happened To The Mixing Bowl After Kitchen Nightmares?

Gordon Ramsay's hit show "Kitchen Nightmares" revealed the underbelly of failing restaurants and aimed to fix them, often running into questionable kitchens, bizarre characters, and even full-blown "Kitchen Nightmares" scandals along the way.

When Ramsay arrived at The Mixing Bowl in Bellmore, New York in 2007, the place was down on its luck. Completely dead and empty, the establishment was struggling with its business and staff at the beginning of this episode. The restaurant experienced some growth after appearing on the show, staying open for two more years after the "Kitchen Nightmares" episode aired before closing for good in 2009.

The owners, Billy and Lisa Galletti, were married and also worked at the establishment as chef and waitress, respectively. A primary source of dysfunction was the difficult manager Mike, who enjoyed talking with customers more than actually helping the business. He was handing out half-off discount coupons for years and advertising deals with gaudy signage, hoping to attract customers while in reality sinking the restaurant into debt. To make matters worse, he was frequently taking half of the tips, claiming his behavior was the main thing that warranted customers tipping.

While the manager described the cuisine as "New American," Ramsay noted that the restaurant lacked a clear identity. He was impressed by some of the food he ordered and complimented Billy's cooking. Even with this silver lining, how would the troubled business fare after it got the Ramsay treatment?