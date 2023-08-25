Jamie Oliver's Steak Dance Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate Dinner

Jamie Oliver may have his fair share of controversies, but it can still bring great joy to see the famed British chef in his element. A recent TikTok making the rounds on social media shows Oliver so jubilated with a delicious steak recipe that he cannot help but break into a dance after tasting it.

This highly convivial moment is surely relatable for home cooks who frequently test their skills in the kitchen, with many fans of the prolific restaurateur taking to the comments section of the video to profess their support. The TikTok, which was shared by Jamie Oliver's official account, offers the call to action: "Who else does a dance when they cook steak?" This inquiry prompted responses from a number of fans, including, "Yes sir I certainly do," "Dance with me, lol," and "You are my ultimate fave ... this is me every time I taste any dish I make."