19 Best Black Bean Recipes

You've found a can of black beans in your pantry and want to use them, but can't come up with any recipes. Look no further. Here's a collection of amazing, tastebud astounding dishes that will have you going back to the store for cases of the musical fruit.

Many of the foods here have Latin American flavors. That's not surprising considering black beans are native to the Americas and Brazil is currently the biggest producer, exporter, and consumer of black beans, but they are popular throughout Latin America and beyond. Though, in decades past, few people in the U.S. bought black beans, today you can buy them at any grocery store in the states.

Beans contain a large amount of protein and are much better for the environment than beef and other meats. What makes black beans useful in particular is their amazing hue of deep purple, almost black, that is eye-catching in almost any dish. There's also the earthy flavor and smooth, creamy texture as some of the good reasons to tie your apron and get some black beans simmering on the stove.