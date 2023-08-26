The SodaStream Hack That Gets You More Flavor For Your Buck

Attention, SodaStream fanatics! Your hydration methods are about to get much easier. And, yes — we know they're already pretty easy since you've got a SodaStream. Whether you're a flavored seltzer fan or you love mixing up your own soda, the SodaStream makes consuming carbonated beverages much easier and less wasteful. Still, if you're a fan of SodaStream brand flavors, your seltzer possibilities can actually be even more delicious and less expensive. Who doesn't love that winning combination?

If you've been anywhere near "Watertok" — the side of TikTok that's all about perfecting the art of making your own flavored water — you've got an idea of just how many water enhancers are on the market for making your water taste ... well, less like water while still keeping you hydrated. From Crystal Light to Mio and even options with added electrolytes like Liquid IV, there are plenty of ways to make your water tastier. What you may not have considered, though, is that adding these extras to your plain SodaStream seltzer can open up a whole new world of flavor.