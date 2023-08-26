The Kardashians' Favorite Salad Looks Delicious

If you watched a single episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in its heyday, then you probably remember seeing the famous family gathered around the kitchen counter shaking up salads that were always prepackaged in plastic containers. The Kardashians seem to love a good salad, and there's one salad in particular that these ladies especially enjoy chowing down on.

The reality TV stars are proud Californians, so it comes as no surprise that their salad of choice was created at a famed Beverly Hills eatery. La Scala has been around since 1956, and over the years, it's become known for its popular chopped salad. The dish in question has all the makings of a perfect salad — nutrient-packed, bite-sized pieces that combine into a simple yet satisfying meal. We may not always find the Kardashians entirely relatable, but we can definitely understand why they love this salad so much. Luckily, we don't have to be seated in our Calabasas mansion to enjoy La Scala's famous salad. Jean Leon — the owner of La Scala Boutique, Beverly Hills – shared the recipe with the public, allowing us to mix up our own versions at home.