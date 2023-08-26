The Kardashians' Favorite Salad Looks Delicious
If you watched a single episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in its heyday, then you probably remember seeing the famous family gathered around the kitchen counter shaking up salads that were always prepackaged in plastic containers. The Kardashians seem to love a good salad, and there's one salad in particular that these ladies especially enjoy chowing down on.
The reality TV stars are proud Californians, so it comes as no surprise that their salad of choice was created at a famed Beverly Hills eatery. La Scala has been around since 1956, and over the years, it's become known for its popular chopped salad. The dish in question has all the makings of a perfect salad — nutrient-packed, bite-sized pieces that combine into a simple yet satisfying meal. We may not always find the Kardashians entirely relatable, but we can definitely understand why they love this salad so much. Luckily, we don't have to be seated in our Calabasas mansion to enjoy La Scala's famous salad. Jean Leon — the owner of La Scala Boutique, Beverly Hills – shared the recipe with the public, allowing us to mix up our own versions at home.
DIY: The Kardashians' ultimate salad
Popular TikTok food influencer Maddy Caldwell, aka @nourished.by.mads, tried her hand at whipping up the La Scala chopped salad for her nearly 170,000 followers. The video garnered nearly 250,000 likes, and for good reason. Caldwell makes this recipe look just as easy to make as it does delicious.
@nourished.by.mads
Apparently this is the Kardashian's favorite salad from La Scala in Beverly Hills, so I had to try it... and it was actually SO GOOD. Ingredients and measurements listed in the video! #salad #saladrecipe #kardashiansalad
She starts by making the dressing, putting two tablespoons of Dijon mustard in a bowl. She then adds ¼ cup of red wine vinegar, half a teaspoon of salt and pepper, ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese, and a ½ cup of olive oil. Once the dressing ingredients are in the bowl, she adds a half of a can of chickpeas, a full bag of shredded lettuce, some chopped salami, and a ½ cup of mozzarella cheese. She tops the salad with some more Parmesan cheese and a bit of pepper. With its filling and satisfying ingredients paired with light and fresh flavors, it's easy to see why this chopped salad is considered one of the absolute best salads in the U.S. and why it's a Kardashian family favorite.