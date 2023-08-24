Jazz Up Your Dinner Party With A Home Bar Cocktail Menu

Having a home bar cocktail menu can make planning a dinner party much easier. For the host, this menu helps solve the problem of who drinks what. When grandma requests a glass of red wine and Uncle Curt wants to drink vodka, your menu can sport a jubilee cocktail or red sangria, as either beverage accommodates both requests.

A set drinks menu can make things easier for guests, too. If your dinner party members are presented with a physical menu, they have the option to choose between different cocktails. Additionally, they can see what each beverage contains. This is especially beneficial for more reserved guests — who might be too shy to ask what's in anything — as well as guests with allergies.

Incorporating this type of menu can also lower the overall cost of your event. Instead of re-stocking your entire home bar, you can make a few cocktails with what you already have. Plus, you can make a menu that helps express yourself, thus adding a personal touch that may be otherwise missing from your dinner party.