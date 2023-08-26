Pizza Salad Is The Comforting Bowl Of Greens You Need During The Workweek

What do we want? Pizza! When do we want it? All week long! If this sounds like you, then we're about to change your life. Most of us have vowed to resist the urge to eat pizza every day past the age of 11, but the new viral pizza salad allows you to have your pizza and eat some nutrients, too.

If you've seen this food trend sweeping the internet ever since Drew Barrymore's pizza salad left TikTok in shock, then you may have found yourself wondering, "Do TikTok pizza salads actually taste like pizza?" Of course, pizza salad is not the same thing as pizza, but when it comes to enjoying a nutritious lunch during the work week, this salad may actually be even better. Swapping out heavy bread and grease for lighter, more flavorful veggies and tasty garlic dressing will make your meal feel fresh and energizing while still fulfilling your need for a bit of satisfying comfort food in the middle of your work week.