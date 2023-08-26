More Parts Of The US Need To Know About Egg Gravy

Egg gravy was created for the same reason all gravy is — out of necessity. As Sara Roahen and John T. Edge write in "The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook," "The Southern way with gravies was born of privation. . . . And when folks are poor, folks make do. Which means folks make gravy" (via The Washington Post). Country gravy was a low-cost, low-ingredient, high-calorie meal that could be served over equally affordable biscuits and satisfy hunger without breaking the bank.

The reason sausage became the go-to gravy mix-in is because frying the meat caused it to release a ton of fat, which gave the perfect base for a roux. While pork was somewhat affordable and perceived as low-class meat, many folks struggled to afford it. That's when the roux would be made from just oil and flour. But with pork out of the budget, people still wanted extra richness, protein, and calories in their gravy, so the natural progression would be to turn to chicken eggs.

While egg prices have sharply increased recently, they have traditionally been an economical way to pack calories and nutrients into dishes. A single boiled egg carries 72 calories, with 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat. Basically, eggs were a great way to stretch the barebones country gravy and keep bellies full.