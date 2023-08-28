If Grilling Isn't An Option, You Should Try Baking Your Burgers

Many of us crave a delicious, juicy homemade hamburger every now and then. But, what do you do if you don't have access to a grill or the weather makes cooking outside less than ideal? You may be surprised to learn the best alternative is actually your oven.

The process is as simple as packing your meat into a casserole dish, seasoning it, and tossing it into the oven. One example on TikTok shows an extra layer of sliced onions on the bottom, which can help prevent sticking and add flavor.

Though most cooks might reach for the frying pan first, there are actually a few advantages provided by this oven technique. The first is your oven's consistent temperature, which allows the burgers to cook more evenly than they often do on less-predictable grills or pans. With a bit of trial-and-error, it's easy to zero in on the perfect time and temperature for your favorite burger doneness. While it will vary, half-inch burgers typically take around 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.