How Ground Meat Is Actually Made

Ground meat is a versatile food food. Whether you choose chicken, turkey, pork, lamb, or beef, you can use it to make hamburgers, meatballs, meatloaf, sloppy joes, and countless other dishes. It is also typically more affordable and relatively quick and easy to cook. Best of all, people love it. For many, the blend of savory juices that results when ground meat is cooked produces irresistible results. But how is this tantalizing protein made?

The main thing you should understand about ground meat is that it is a process, not a cut. Technically, you can toss virtually anything in a meat grinder, whether trimmings or prime cuts, to produce ground meat. However, not every cut is suitable. The better the fat-to-muscle ratio (roughly 80% to 20% fat), the better it will be for grinding. This is why filet mignon makes what many may consider horrible hamburgers; There's not enough fat content.