Costco's Cold Kirkland Canned Coffee Brewed Mixed Feelings

Costco's Kirkland brand is known for delivering high-quality products at a low price point. Indeed, some Kirkland signature products are better than their brand-name counterparts. Unfortunately, Kirkland's cold brew isn't among those items. The canned cold brew coffee is stirring up disappointment among customers, mostly thanks to its bitter flavor.

In a Reddit thread, a Costco shopper complained about the taste of the cold brew coffee, saying, "I've drank my fair share of cold brew, this one is so bitter. It tastes more like the coffee was boiled then chilled. High acidity and unpleasant flavor."

While commenters expressed mixed sentiments about the cold brew coffee, most agreed that it's more acidic than most brands. This will work for shoppers who like their morning coffee extra strong. However, those hoping for a lighter, sweeter flavor may need to look elsewhere — or find creative ways to improve Kirkland's canned coffee product at home.