Sriracha Is The Secret Ingredient You Need To Be Adding To Spaghetti

Sriracha is widely regarded as one of the most popular hot sauces in the world, with endless applications to provide a slight but noticeable kick to a variety of delicious dishes. One TikTok that's been making the rounds even suggests using a squirt of the Huy Fong chili sauce to spice up your spaghetti recipes, to seemingly mixed responses.

Though many hot sauce connoisseurs are prone to slathering their spice blends over their meals, producing a capsaicin concoction that would burn the scales off an alligator, this TikToker suggests using a small dollop of Sriracha, squirted on the side, and applying to the sauced spaghetti using the tip of a fork.

This left some commenters to suggest that the trick simply wouldn't provide enough heat, with one user stating, "That lil dip ... can you even taste it?" Others offered alternative spice delivery methods, including, "Why not just drizzle it straight onto the spaghetti" or "I add it when I'm cooking the sauce, it adds flavor!"