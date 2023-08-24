Viral TikTok Exposes The Menu Items Panera Bread Is Saying 'Bye' To
Many fans of Panera Bread experience a wave of disappointment when they realize their favorite item was removed from the menu or the limited-time offering they fell in love with has been retired for the season. However, a new TikTok post reveals that Panera may be making drastic changes to tried and true favorites sooner rather than later. According to TikToker and Panera Bread employee @_therocks_he_it, the chain is set to remove over half of its menu items in two to three weeks. Commenters are already mourning their favorites, including four sandwiches, two salads, four soups, and many fan-favorite pastries.
Panera has made a habit of radically altering its menu. In 2015, the company removed over 150 "artificial ingredients" to make its food healthier and free of unwanted additives. The company went so far as to create a "no-no list" of all the ingredients banned from their food, including artificial colors and flavors. This resulted in a massive change in its offerings that forced fans to readjust. While these changes were viewed as a positive step towards cleaner eating, the newest alleged menu change is likely motivated by cost. While limiting its menu may save Panera a few bucks in the long run, it may not save it from the possible backlash from unhappy fans.
Is your favorite menu item on the chopping block?
According to Panera worker/TikToker @_therocks_he_it, the list of discontinued Panera items is about to get a whole lot longer. In a lengthy memo given to the Panera employees by their manager, Panera could be cutting over 30 offerings from its current menu. Surprisingly, fan-favorite sandwiches like the Steak and White Cheddar and the Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich are at the top of the list, as well as the only two vegan soup offerings, Bistro French Onion and 10-Vegetable Soup. Other alleged eliminations include several of the hot entree bowls, all of the flatbread pizzas that debuted in 2020, and the blueberry, sesame, chocolate chip, and chive and onion bagels. Many pastries, including the beloved kitchen sink cookie, are also to be discontinued. The comments are flooded with disappointed Panera fans claiming they will no longer visit the restaurant when their favorite items disappear. One user shared their disappointment, saying, "Almost all of the things I get at Panera [are] on this list." Another commenter claimed, "As a former Panera manager, this is going to go over TERRIBLY."
In anticipation of these changes, the TikTok creator encourages Panera customers not to take their frustration out of the employees. They shared, "Speaking for myself... and I'm sure my coworkers would agree... we wouldn't be getting rid of half of these things." At the time of this publication, Panera has not made a public comment to confirm these claims.