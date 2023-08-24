Viral TikTok Exposes The Menu Items Panera Bread Is Saying 'Bye' To

Many fans of Panera Bread experience a wave of disappointment when they realize their favorite item was removed from the menu or the limited-time offering they fell in love with has been retired for the season. However, a new TikTok post reveals that Panera may be making drastic changes to tried and true favorites sooner rather than later. According to TikToker and Panera Bread employee @_therocks_he_it, the chain is set to remove over half of its menu items in two to three weeks. Commenters are already mourning their favorites, including four sandwiches, two salads, four soups, and many fan-favorite pastries.

Panera has made a habit of radically altering its menu. In 2015, the company removed over 150 "artificial ingredients" to make its food healthier and free of unwanted additives. The company went so far as to create a "no-no list" of all the ingredients banned from their food, including artificial colors and flavors. This resulted in a massive change in its offerings that forced fans to readjust. While these changes were viewed as a positive step towards cleaner eating, the newest alleged menu change is likely motivated by cost. While limiting its menu may save Panera a few bucks in the long run, it may not save it from the possible backlash from unhappy fans.