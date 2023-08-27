The Bite-Sized Step Jennifer Garner Never Skips With Her Salads

Few celebrities have mastered the art of Instagram quite like Jennifer Garner. Every post seems to further secure her position as America's sweetheart as her page overflows with dancing, silliness, dogs, cute kids, and quirky cooking videos. In 2018, Garner shared one such video and let all 14 million of her doting Instagram followers in on her favorite salad-making secret: Everything has to be chopped.

The caption of the video — which depicts a silly and singing Garner slicing up vegetables and piling them into a bowl — offers suggestions on how to craft the perfect salad, complete with lists of different greens, veggies, fats, proteins, and grains that can be incorporated. The most critical step, Garner explains, is making every ingredient bite-sized. "The key for me is to pick a variety ... and CHOP it up so that you aren't battling a dinner plate sized honk of lettuce every other bite," Garner wrote.

What Garner is describing is commonly known as a chopped salad. Born in a swanky Beverly Hills restaurant at the tail end of America's Golden Age, the chopped salad has become a favorite among celebrities like Garner and her peers. While salads are often built by layering an array of fresh ingredients atop of a bed of greens, a chopped salad is crafted by chopping each ingredient into congruently sized bits and tossing the whole ensemble together.