How Sushi Ko's Business Fared After Kitchen Nightmares

Gordon Ramsay tried to help a once-successful sushi restaurant stuck in the doldrums on a 2010 episode of "Kitchen Nightmares." Sushi Ko in Thousand Oaks, California, owned by married couple Akira and Lisa Hatae, was struggling, and the stress was taking its toll on the family and their finances. Akira was unmotivated and suffering from low self-esteem. Lisa often berated him, and the restaurant's struggles were taking emotional and financial tolls on their adult children, Hana and Sammy. Ultimately, Ramsay's help wasn't enough to save the business, which closed in 2009 before the episode aired (via Reality TV Revisited).

Sushi Ko Thousand Oaks was a new iteration of the popular restaurant in Bel Air that Akira once owned. Unfortunately, the Thousand Oaks restaurant, plagued by poor management and bad food, wasn't doing too well. When Ramsay tried the restaurant's specialties, he was appalled by what he found. The miso soup was cold and salty, the "green tower" had a hair in it, and the salmon sashimi was frozen and chewy. Worst of all, the "sushi pizza" was so "rancid" Ramsay spit it out immediately.

The sushi pizza was memorialized as one of the worst dishes ever served on Kitchen Nightmares. A concoction of salmon, crab, cheese, and mayo on top of sushi rice, Ramsay called the dish "an insult to Japanese culture." As he uncovered a bevy of problems in Sushi Ko's kitchen, many viewers wondered if the famous chef's help would be enough to save the establishment.