Watching How Mochi Donuts Are Made Is Mesmerizing

The mochi donut is one of those desserts everyone needs to try. Mochi donuts are inspired by Japanese donuts and are made from rice flour. This is the key to their addictively chewy texture. The dough is not yeasted, nor does it use all-purpose flour. These differences separate mochi donuts from the more traditional American donuts. However, the cherry on top is their unique flower-like shape, which makes them easy to tear and share!

The way these donuts are made is as equally mesmerizing as the way they look. BuzzFeed, via Twitter, shows us how the stretchy dough goes from heaping piles to flower rings in a short process. First, the dough is transferred to a machine that stamps out perfectly shaped donuts directly into hot oil. They are then fried and then dipped face-down in the icing flavor of choice. It's a satisfying process with a flawless outcome.