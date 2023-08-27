Purple Steak Is A Meaty Solution For Leftover Wine

It's no secret that red meat pairs well with red wine, but have you ever thought about combining the flavors to create a wine-flavored steak? Referenced in a TikTok video, purple steak is the result of soaking a large slab of roast in a container of red wine. After the steak was marinated for a full day, @maxthemeatguy placed it in a dry ager for 35 days, which dimmed the bright purple color into a more natural-appearing hue. After he seasoned and seared the steak, it was finally time to report the results. "The dry-aged flavor was dominant," he said. "The wine flavor definitely came through ... I'd call it a success."

As is apparent from the name, purple steak should be made using a red wine, but some varieties boost the flavor more than others. One idea is to use your favorite pairing wine, as you already know you enjoy the combination. If you're unsure, a good choice is Merlot — a bold wine that's flavor shines through when accompanied with several other seasonings. Bordeaux, on the other hand, is a great flavor enhancer, while Rioja is a good choice for steaks with bold spices. As you begin the process, it's also important to research how many hours each of these pairings should be marinated for.