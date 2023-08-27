The Hell's Kitchen Winners That Still Work For Gordon Ramsay

Christina Wilson knows what it's like to win "Hell's Kitchen." She claimed that honor in 2012 when she became Season 10's winner. She told Mashed, "I wasn't shocked. I was super proud. I knew I had given my best and it was very satisfying to know that my best was enough." Wilson's best was, in fact, more than enough. Winning "Hell's Kitchen" is a bigger accomplishment than many chefs can imagine, but Wilson managed to take it a step further. Today, she's considered one of the series' most prosperous champions thanks to the career she's built in the wake of her win.

After claiming the crown, Wilson started out working at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas before being promoted to executive chef at Gordon Ramsay Burger. Since then, she's taken on the title of vice president of culinary for all of Gordon Ramsay North America. This means that Wilson isn't just one of the best chefs in Ramsay's business; she actually oversees the work of all of the chefs in 13 different restaurants. According to Wilson, she's "continuing to leverage every opportunity my time on the show and within the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant group affords me." It's clear that Wilson really has taken on every opportunity, and it seems that Ramsay, himself, is glad that she has. In 2018, Ramsay told Architectural Digest, "I've worked with Christina for a long time and she's been an integral part of my restaurant team."