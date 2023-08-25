Eric Ripert Expertly Explained Why Anthony Bourdain Was So Inspiring - Exclusive

Eric Ripert described Anthony Bourdain as "inspiring," claiming that "if you were a viewer or if you were going to listen to him somewhere and he was giving a lecture, he will transport you to another part of the world where you have never been and he will share with you the passion that he has for that part of the world." He continued that this motivated audiences virtually to connect with people — no matter if they lived by the Atlantic Ocean or the Pacific Ocean or somewhere in between. The world seemed closer, and faraway cultures seemed within your reach when Bourdain took over our screens.

Ripert added, "Food is a great communicator, and Anthony definitely believed that very strongly, and in all his shows is how he connects and we learn about cultures through food and through sharing food with others." While the world felt the loss of Bourdain in 2018, his legacy and work have carried on throughout the culinary industry in spades. Ripert continues to foster creativity and inspiration through his work at Le Bernardin and his newest collaboration with Nature's Fynd to curate better-for-the-plant vegan dressings.

