How Tomatoes Make It To Your Dinner Plate

Whether they're combined with sugar and spices into one of America's favorite condiments — ketchup — or simply sliced and served fresh with a sprinkle of salt, tomatoes are omnipresent on dinner plates. But tomatoes have a rich and somewhat convoluted history – they were revered by the Mayans, denigrated as poisonous in Europe, and likely only arrived in North America by way of a redundant journey across the Atlantic and back again.

The very word "tomato" comes from the Aztec word xitomatl and belies the fruit's origins in the Americas. The first Europeans to encounter tomatoes were the Spanish, who brought them back from Mexico in the 1520s and introduced them far and wide, paving the way for their adoption by not just European but Asian cuisines. In Europe specifically, tomatoes developed a reputation of being poisonous, in large part due to their membership in the nightshade family, of which the only member native to Europe, belladonna, is indeed poisonous. They had nevertheless become popular in Italy by the 17th century and in France by the 18th, and in the early 19th century, they were beloved in North America.

Tomatoes today are known for their myriad health benefits, including increased immunity, not to mention for their delightful flavor. Today, some 10,000 varieties of tomatoes are grown, offering a wide variety of colors and flavors.