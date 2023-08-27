The Best Way To Reheat McDonald's Nuggets (And Salvage The Goodness)

For fans of McDonald's famous chicken McNuggets, wharfing them down all in one go is usually the only way to eat them. If, for whatever reason, your eyes are bigger than your stomach and you find you can't inhale nearly as many nuggets as you thought you could, you may be tempted to trash your leftovers instead of trying to salvage them. While this is an understandable route to take if you've lost faith that they can ever be restored to their former glory, you may want to rethink that.

When your go-to reheating method is the microwave, you're probably going to get chewy lumps of food more often than not. The reason microwaved bread gets soggy is that the water turns into steam, which is absorbed by the bread. That's why, when reheating your leftover McNuggets, you should skip the microwave altogether and opt for the oven or air fryer instead. These options will require you to muster up some additional patience as you wait for them to finish and might make your future self rather hangry. But at least you'll know it will be worth it in the end.

It's worth noting that the quickest way to reheat McDonald's nuggets is the air fryer, which you can set to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve crispiness in a matter of mere minutes. However, not everyone has one, so using an oven is a reliable option.