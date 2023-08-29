Whipped Cream Is The Secret Ingredient For Fluffier Risotto

Risotto and whipped cream aren't two foods typically associated with one another, but combining them yields impressive results. Anyone looking for a fluffier risotto texture can take advantage of this trick used by restaurants to ensure the risotto is light and creamy when it gets to your table. Restaurant risotto boasts a soft, creamy quality that's hard to replicate at home. Though it's a matter of heated debate whether one should add cream to risotto, the simple addition of heavy cream can turn homemade risotto into an exquisite dish — and this is even more true of cream that has been lightly whipped.

When it comes to beloved comfort foods, risotto is high on the list. Assuming it's made correctly, the Italian rice dish is satisfying and delicious. At its core, risotto is a simple dish of rice cooked in broth, but despite, or perhaps because of its simplicity, it's easy to get it wrong. Too much or too little liquid can lead to a runny or claggy result, in some cases adding cream during the process can make the mixture too heavy. This is because the reason risotto works is that the starches in the rice create their own creaminess. Fortunately, whipping heavy cream and adding it to risotto at the last moment is the secret ingredient for success.