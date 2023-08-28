The Hamburger Helper Spin-Off You Probably Forgot Existed

Hamburger Helper has been a staple of dinner tables since its introduction in the 1970s. Born of a meat shortage early in that decade, the mixture helped families stretch a pound of ground beef into a meal that could feed everyone. It wasn't long before the brand expanded beyond beef to other ingredients. One Hamburger Helper spin-off you probably never heard of helped families with dessert. Say hello (and goodbye) to Fruit Helper.

Hitting shelves in 1973, Fruit Helper was something of a middle child for the brand, appearing after the introduction of Tuna Helper but before Chicken and Pork Helper joined the product line. While the product has been mostly forgotten, some scraps of information remain. For one, it appears that Fruit Helper came in both vanilla and strawberry flavors. Shoppers also remember coconut and lemon pudding Fruit Helper in stores for a limited time.

By combining the product with 16 or 30 ounces of canned fruit, consumers could enjoy a speedy dessert in just 90 seconds. So what happened to Fruit Helper, and why can't you find it in stores today?