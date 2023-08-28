Turn Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Chewy, Delectable Gummies

Whether you're looking for a way to use up all those cans of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce leftover from Thanksgiving or just craving something sweet, dehydrated cranberry gummies are an easy, fun, and unique treat to make at home. In fact, you only need a can of jellied cranberry sauce and a dehydrator.

First, slice cold cranberry sauce into disks. You can use cookie cutters if you want to create fun shapes, or you can simply move forward with the disks. Next, place the disks (atop parchment paper or fruit leather sheets) in your dehydrator and dry at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 36 hours. Once the disks are done, they will be chewy and gummy. Super easy, right?

If, instead of jellied cranberry sauce, you have cranberry sauce made from whole cranberries, you can still turn it into gummies, but the process requires a few additional steps. Before putting your sauce in the dehydrator, you'll need to puree the berries with applesauce, then strain and smooth it out so it resembles a silky jellied sauce. The bright side? This method should take only about half as long to dry. Even better, this second method is much easier to apply to other fruits that may not already come in jellied form.