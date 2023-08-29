Fans Compared Costco's Membership Checking Policy To The TSA, And We Can't Disagree

Costco members are quick to defend their beloved warehouse chain that offers steep discounts and bulk items on practically everything you could need, not to mention the deliciously inexpensive food court items that await you upon checkout. For many members, Costco's offerings are well worth the price of admission ($60 annually for a gold star membership and $120 for an executive ranking). According to Statista, almost 119 million people worldwide paid for a Costco membership in 2022, a significant rise in members that has continued to grow for several years. But if you aren't a member, you may not be warmly received by the greeters at the door. In fact, people have been taking to social media to share their rather unpleasant Costco experiences.

It is near impossible to shop at Costco without a membership. But even some members have compared shopping at Costco to enduring the security line at an airport, complete with TSA yelling a long list of rules at you while you scramble to empty your bag and take off your shoes. While Costco will certainly encourage you to keep all your clothing on in the checkout line, employees have seriously cracked down on verifying memberships with photos and IDs. One TikToker shared a clip of the checkout line and claimed, "It was so tense for no reason," while a commenter agreed: "They act like we're trying to gain intel on the Pentagon as if we're not all here for paper towels and cheese."