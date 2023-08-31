Anchovies Are The Secret Ingredient For Extra Tasty Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is a tried-and-true appetizer that just about everyone enjoys. Warm and soft on the inside and crunchy and golden brown on the outside, what's not to love? You can pair this classic starter with Italian food, soups, leafy salads, or enjoy it just as it comes. And as much as we love traditional garlic bread, why not try experimenting with additional ingredients and complementary pairings? After all, cooking is all about exploring the boundaries of what we can do with food. Enter anchovies.

Anchovies are known for their salty, deeply savory flavor, while garlic bread is enjoyed for its buttery richness and allium aroma. When combined, the boldness of the little tinned fish is balanced by the pungent, herbaceous bouquet of flavors that garlic bread is known for.

Texturally, anchovies have a tender yet firm quality due to being cured in salt, and when you top your fresh-baked garlic bread with a fillet or two (or mash them into a paste with the garlic butter), you'll have a one-of-a-kind contrast in mouthfeel, adding both soft and crispy elements to each bite. It also helps that both anchovies and garlic contain compounds that contribute to an umami flavor profile, imparting a satiating, savory sensory experience that pairs well with a wide range of dishes. Again, we ask, what's not to love?