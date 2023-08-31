The McDonald's India Brownie Sundae Should Be On The US Menu

For fans of brownies and McDonald's ice cream, a fudgy brownie sundae would be the top tier of all desserts. Although McDonald's did release a Caramel Brownie McFlurry in the United States in 2021, that particular dessert was short-lived — and definitely not on the same level as ice cream topped with a gooey fudge brownie. Believe it or not, such a treat isn't available on American menus.

However, this unique McDonald's dessert can be found on the menu in India. Two food bloggers shared a video of them eating McDonald's Brownie & Hot Fudge on Instagram, prompting questions from hungry McDonald's fans around the world. After watching a repost of the video on TikTok, countless users confirmed the dessert is not available anywhere else, from South Africa to Denmark, to Brazil, to the Philippines.

So, why hasn't this luxurious treat made its way to the United States? It seems easy to throw together and fits in with other American desserts. Where's our fudge brownie sundae, McDonald's?