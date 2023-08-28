Why It Helps To Freeze Your Steaks Unwrapped

Freezing meat is one of the best ways to ensure you always have a delicious dinner ready for quick weeknight meals and lazy weekend grilling sessions. However, you may be surprised to learn how you freeze your steaks is critical — and you've likely been doing it wrong your whole life.

It may seem strange, but freezing your steaks uncovered (at least initially) is a key step in preserving your meat. First, remove all plastic or packaging and place the raw steak in the freezer overnight. In the morning, it's safe to transfer the frozen steak to a plastic bag. Steaks stored this way can last up to three months without losing quality as long as the air is pressed out of the bag before sealing.

While many may be concerned about freezer burn damaging the steak, this technique prevents it. Exposing the surface causes tiny ice crystals to rapidly form, leaving a thin, frozen layer on the exterior instead of creating large crystals that can ruin improperly packaged frozen beef.