Why It Helps To Freeze Your Steaks Unwrapped
Freezing meat is one of the best ways to ensure you always have a delicious dinner ready for quick weeknight meals and lazy weekend grilling sessions. However, you may be surprised to learn how you freeze your steaks is critical — and you've likely been doing it wrong your whole life.
It may seem strange, but freezing your steaks uncovered (at least initially) is a key step in preserving your meat. First, remove all plastic or packaging and place the raw steak in the freezer overnight. In the morning, it's safe to transfer the frozen steak to a plastic bag. Steaks stored this way can last up to three months without losing quality as long as the air is pressed out of the bag before sealing.
While many may be concerned about freezer burn damaging the steak, this technique prevents it. Exposing the surface causes tiny ice crystals to rapidly form, leaving a thin, frozen layer on the exterior instead of creating large crystals that can ruin improperly packaged frozen beef.
More than just storage benefits
Freezing beef uncovered isn't just useful for proper storage. It also provides some noteworthy benefits when it's time to cook your steak. For one, this technique helps dry out the surface of the steak, allowing you to achieve a better sear and browning thanks to the lack of moisture between the meat and pan. The best part is that you don't even need to defrost it!
Simply place the still-frozen steak in a pan over high heat. This allows the exterior to brown and crisp without cooking much of the interior. You can then finish your steak in a low-temperature oven, which slowly raises the temperature throughout the meat and gently cooks the interior without overcooking the exterior. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the center of the cut has reached your desired level of doneness. Don't stop here. Take your perfectly cooked steak up another notch with a deliciously unconventional sauce.