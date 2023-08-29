Inside The Blockbuster Plot To Steal Coca-Cola's Top Secret Can Liner

If you're an American pop culture fanatic, you're probably familiar with the so-called Cola Wars that took place during the 1980s and the subsequent plot the sell Coke's coveted secret formula to Pepsi in 2006. While the would-be heist received much media attention, most casual cola observers are probably unaware of another plot to steal Coca-Cola's trade secrets that seems like something straight out of a spy film.

The woman at the center of the plot was Shannon You, a Chinese-American chemist who had been hired as an engineer in Coca-Cola's research department (via Bloomberg). You had a background in polymer science and had worked with a number of high-profile companies where she worked as a chemist on early 3D printing projects, and even had a hand in inventing industrial adhesives all before beginning her job with Coke.

You's role at Coke made her responsible for one of the company's most important trade secrets, the formula for a thin coating found inside of every can of Coca-Cola that serves to prevent the sugary liquid from eating through its metallic housing. After You learned she would be laid off from her role with the company as a result of restructuring, the scientist began to devise a plan to steal the formula for the coating and use it to start her own company, per Bloomberg.