TikTok Exposed Why McDonald's Failed In The Chicken Sandwich Wars

If you've been less than satisfied with your McDonald's chicken sandwich recently, you are not alone. McDonald's fans have expressed serious disappointment with the fast food chain's most recent crispy chicken sandwich recipe, which doesn't seem to measure up to their competitors in the fast food market. There is an entire Reddit thread on r/fastfood dedicated to reviewing the subpar chicken sandwich from the Golden Arches, calling their sandwiches "bland" and "a sad attempt for a late entrant with the deepest pockets." As a former employee, one TikToker revealed insider information about McDonald's chicken sandwich decisions, answering one follower's question, "Why is their new chicken sandwich so bad?"

Speaking as a McDonald's corporate chef, the TikToker shared, "Even with actual data supporting what I was doing, the marketing owner operator... had more influence on the food than I did." Clearly, the fast food chain should have listened to their chefs and consumers because their newest chicken sandwich is not meeting expectations.

The "chicken sandwich wars" between fast food companies emerged, in part, because of Chick-fil-A's rising popularity. The distinct flavor and simplicity of its chicken sandwich gained serious love amongst fans — the company took it so far as to brag about being "the original" on Twitter back in 2019. No wonder McDonald's ignored the advice of the aforementioned TikToker @chefmikeharacz and opted for the sandwich that attempted to replicate Chick-fil-A's iconic recipe. Unfortunately, points are seldom gained for unoriginality, a lesson that McDonald's is learning the hard way.