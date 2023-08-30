The McDonald's Breakfast Item We Wish Would Make A Comeback

As many customers know, McDonald's and breakfast wraps have gone their separate ways. While it wasn't a messy divorce like the axing of all-day breakfast or a winter fling like the here one minute and gone the next McRib, breakfast wraps and McDonald's was a pairing we could all root for. However, McDonald's announced in a humorous, if not heartbreaking, "it's me, not you" letter that it was breaking up with breakfast wraps in early 2022. Breakfast bagels were also told to pack their bags.

Since then, neither item has graced McDonald's menus, leaving customers both sad and looking elsewhere to get their breakfast fix. While the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McMuffin may rank as one of McDonald's most popular breakfast dishes, breakfast wraps had fans as well. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), McDonald's didn't list the exact reason it decided to cut bagels and wraps from the menu. However, restaurants often pull menu items for various reasons, including lack of sales, as well as issues with production costs.

On that note, it's worth noting that the chain also removed snack wraps from its lunch and dinner menus a few years prior, signaling that it was looking to pivot to other food options. While McDonald's statement doesn't give customers a vote of confidence that breakfast wraps will return, some customers still expressed their desire to see the breakfast option back on the menu.