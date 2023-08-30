Why You Might Want To Avoid The Self-Clean Setting On Your Oven

While the self-clean feature on your oven might seem convenient, opting to avoid the setting can be a wise decision for several reasons. For one thing, the extreme heat generated during the self-clean cycle, often referred to as the pyrolytic clean cycle, can cause an unruly smell. High temperatures up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to the release of fumes from residue, grease, and food particles within the oven.

These fumes can be unpleasant and even dangerous due to the release of carbon monoxide, and according to the Mayo Clinic, too much of it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, a dangerous condition that has symptoms that initially mimic the flu. Moreover, the intense heat can exacerbate existing issues within your oven. Components like switches, the oven door lock, and electrical parts may deteriorate under such extreme conditions, potentially leading to malfunctions and costly repairs.

Additionally, the self-clean cycle's duration can be quite lengthy, consuming a significant amount of energy. This contradicts efforts to maintain energy efficiency in the kitchen, contributing to higher utility bills and a larger carbon footprint. Save your nose, wallet, and your oven the headache and skip the self-clean cycle.