Pork Bung Is The Pig Part You Should Start Cooking With

You may not be able to judge a book by the cover; but, sometimes, you really can tell what an ingredient is by its name. As is the case with pork bung, which refers to a pig's large intestine where part of the colon — and, yes, rectum — are. But before you clutch your pearls and decide the ick factor is too much, consider that the intestines of an animal are just a part of the offal meat category, the same as the gourmet, beloved French sweetbreads. And, as such, they have a lot to offer the culinary world.

Much like other organ meats, pork bung is often discarded due to its less-than-pretty function in a pig's life; but it also has rich flavor, fat, and a certain hard-to-describe gameyness. So, if you're someone who believes in the philosophy of using each part of the buffalo, consider using each part of the pig by learning more about pork bung and how to enjoy it.