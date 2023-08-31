Frying Your Eggs In Pickle Juice Unlocks A New Level Of Flavor

You've probably seen fried eggs as a topping on a burger, pairing perfectly with some thick-cut bacon and a pickle spear, but have you ever considered nixing the burger altogether and frying your eggs in pickle juice? If you're a pickle lover, this savory hack could be the key to perfecting the best fried eggs of your life.

This brine-coated breakfast recipe went viral on TikTok after hungry chefs started to add pickle juice to their pans while frying eggs. To make this at home, pour the juice from your favorite jar of pickles on top of the eggs and let the liquid heat up while you swirl it around the pan. It is important to note that pickle juice should not replace butter during the egg frying process; one big mistake people make when frying eggs is not using enough fat, which can lead to a burnt egg that sticks to the bottom of your pan.

According to one TikTok creator, the key to dill-flavored deliciousness is adding the juice right before the eggs are done, which imparts the perfect amount of pickle-y goodness to your breakfast. While some commenters expressed skepticism, true pickle fans will enjoy the extra kick of flavor. For even more pickled goodness, try seasoning your eggs with ingredients you're likely to find in your favorite pickle brine, like red chili flakes and chopped dill.