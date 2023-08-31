The Toaster Tip For Crispy Microwaved Frozen Corn Dogs

The back of the box is where you look for cooking guidance. It gives you as foolproof a way as possible to heat your food. You get the basics: time and temperature, as well as which appliance to use. These directions will work, but often, they won't produce the best results because they are general and simplified for brevity. Sometimes, the best way to get the job done is to take a few extra steps, especially with foods like frozen corn dogs that need a little more care and attention.

A great corn dog should be crispy on the outside, with a layer of softness that you must bite through to get to the juicy reward — that hot dog on a stick. To make sure the center is thoroughly cooked and the outside is crispy but not burnt, you need to add an extra step. Coincidentally, this step also shortens the cooking time considerably. To make the best frozen corn dogs in the least amount of time, start in the microwave.