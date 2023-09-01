There's More To Curds And Whey Than A Catchy Nursery Rhyme

Don't let Miss Muffet's frightful encounter fool you. Curds and whey are far from the dairy drama of yesteryear.

Beyond the catchy nursery rhyme, curds and whey reveal a world rooted in the art of cheese-making. They are, in fact, two distinct components that result from the process of separating milk solids from the liquid while making cheese. This separation can occur naturally or be brought on by other ingredients.

The primary difference between curds and whey lies in their composition and texture that occurs from the separation. The curd signifies the first component, the solid. The curd can become the initial step in your cheesemaking journey or be used as is. On the other hand, whey represents the liquid part left over from the curd forming.

This leaves us to conclude that Miss Muffet was likely consuming the remnants of the early stages of modern-day cheesemaking — or, in simple terms, raw cottage cheese. However, despite the nostalgia of that nursery rhyme published in 1805, today's curds and whey have had their glow-up, and cottage cheese is now required to go through the process of washing, salting, and draining before being available to consumers like Miss Muffet.