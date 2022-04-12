The Surprising Amount Of Milk It Takes To Make Cheese

The tradition of cheesemaking goes back centuries, with a handful of ideas as to where exactly the practice originated. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center credits ancient Greeks and Egyptians with the first, if not accidental, discovery of the cheesemaking process. The International Dairy Foods Association, on the other hand, attributes a wide variety of cultures — from those of the Romans, Arabs, and travelers from Asia to Europe — to the art of making cheese. While it is unknown for certain just who invented the first block of cheese, what can't be debated is that cheese has become a beloved staple of many cuisines.

But whether you're chewing down on squeaky cheese curds, making a grilled cheese sandwich, or preparing an elaborate charcuterie board of gorgonzola and smoked gouda, has it ever crossed your mind how all these kinds of cheeses come to be? For example, you may know that milk is a vital part of cheesemaking, but just how much of it is needed for the process? According to some sources, you're going to need a lot of milk if you want even a single pound of gouda.