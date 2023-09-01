How Canned Evaporated Milk Makes Restaurant-Worthy Cheese Dip

What is that one thing you only order at restaurants because you can't make it yourself? Until recently, we might have told you cheese dip is a treat reserved for eating out. However, after learning the secret to making a restaurant-worthy version of the chip accompaniment at home, we think we'll copy the one dish Geoffrey Zakarian never makes himself and say sushi might be one item we leave solely to the professionals.

Now, we're not here to stop you from ordering cheese dip at your favorite eatery, but if you're looking for a way to enjoy your favorite app from the comfort of your home, we've got you covered. The key to making a silky smooth five-star homemade cheese dip has probably been sitting in your pantry this whole time. What is this magical, secret ingredient, you ask? Drum roll, please: evaporated milk.

Not to be confused with condensed milk, which would not produce a desirable cheese sauce, evaporated milk is fresh milk with about 60% of its water content removed, giving it a higher fat and protein content. The extra fat and protein molecules act as emulsifiers to prevent the cheese in your recipe from seizing back up and pooling grease once removed from heat, thus creating a nice liquid cheese sauce you can snack on all night long.